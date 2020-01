LEWISTOWN Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield County teenager was killed on Wednesday in a crash on U.S. Route 322 in Lewistown, Mifflin County.

According to a report in The Progress Newspaper, Caleb McGee, 19, of Clearfield was traveling on U.S. Route 322 east shortly after noon when the truck he was driving collided with a barrier, veered up an embankment and struck a tree.

The Mifflin County coroner pronounced McGee dead at the scene.