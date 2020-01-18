Local teen competing in Youth Olympic Games

PORT MATILDA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Jenna Riccomini, a 15-year old from Port Matilda, is currently in Lausanne, Switzerland, competing in the Youth Olympic Games for Team USA.

Jenna left for Switzerland on Monday, January 13th. The Youth Olympics has been held 3 times every 4 years starting in 2012, 2016, and 2020 and focuses on top athletes between the ages of 14-18.

Jenna was one of two girls who qualified in Slopestyle, which is her main event. Slopestyle has 2 qualifying runs and then finals. Jenna qualified in the 9th position of the event and improved to 8th in the finals.

Jenna Riccomini with her host family in Switzerland. (Paul Riccomini).

In the coming days Jenna will be competing in Halfpipe (Monday 1/20) and the Big Air (Tue 1/21-Qualifying and Wed 1/22-Finals). According to her father, she is currently ranked 18th in the world by FIS points.

While competing, Jenna is enrolled in State College Area School District Virtual School as a sophomore. She trains with Team Summit (https://teamsummit.org/) at Copper Mountain Colorado from end of November to Mid-April. Her father, Paul Riccomini, expects her to be back sometime in April.