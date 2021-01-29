Local tech school receives nearly $70k for STEM education

(WTAJ) — Appalachia Intermediate Unit 8 will receive almost $70k to support STEM education across four different counties in our area.

The Grable Foundation in Pittsburgh made the grant donation. IU8 covers Bedford, Blair, Cambria and Somerset Counties. Plans for the grant include investing in new technologies, holding mini-camps for kids interested in STEM fields and creating promotional videos.

“These videos will then be used to support the professional development that we offer to the teeachers, so they can begin to show the connections between the skills students are acquiring through interacting with the STEM equipment to the jobs that are out there within our communities,” Janel Vancas of IU8 said.



The organization will also partner with all four counties’ chambers of commerce, school districts and the county library systems.