Local teachers create ‘wellness room’ for overwhelmed students

HOLLIDAYSBURG, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — When the noise gets to be too much, and students feel like they can’t catch their breath, the wellness room at Hollidaysburg Area High School offers something they can’t seem to find elsewhere: silence.

Sarah Garman teaches Social Studies at the school which includes History and AP Psychology. She said her students came to her last year, asking for a spot to unwind when they feel overwhelmed.

“Just a spot where it was quiet and they could regroup themselves and focus for the rest of the day,” she said.

From homework, to extracurricular activities, even college applications, students can be overwhelmed with just how much they have to focus on.

Now, there’s a place here in the high school they go for a 10-minute break to take a few deep breaths and clear their minds.

“We’ve done meditations. We’ve done yoga with them, and they said, “We need a place to go during the day to really go and relax’,” Garman said.

The Wellness Room is open all day for students to use whenever they need it.

“We all experience different things that may tax us,” Garman added

The Social Studies teacher hopes more students focus on self-care and realize the importance of mental wellness.

“I think we just need to all be tolerant, and, kind of, look at the kids and say, “It’s okay. We’re all here looking at you the same way, and we’re here to help you,” she said.

Garman worked with some students from the Elementary School on Thursday. Her goal is to bring more wellness rooms to all of the schools in the district.