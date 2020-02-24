Local teacher elected president of national music organization

HOLLIDAYSBURG, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local teacher was recently elected as President of the National Association of Music Education.

Scott Sheehan started teaching at Hollidaysburg High School 15 years ago.

He’ll be serving 60,000 fellow educators in the US and others around the world.

He said when he got the good news, he was at a band festival with his students.

“I was one of those students, sitting on the stage almost 30 years ago, being one of those district band kids, so to be able to get the news while I was at that festival was just incredible and almost divine in how that was meant to be,” Sheehan said.

Sheehan hopes as president he can advocate for better access and equality for music education.