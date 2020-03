HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A high school teacher was arrested for touching one of his students in Huntingdon County.

Raymond Smith, 30, Tyrone is accused of touching a 14-year-old female in a classroom at mount union high school on February 10.

The student gave a written notice to mount union borough police who filed charges yesterday.

Smith was charged with indecent assault and harassment.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 15.