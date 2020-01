STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College Police charged a Taco Bell manager for kissing and groping an employee.

Police say Billy Brock of Mifflin County cornered and kissed a female worker on Sunday at the taco bell on the Benner Pike.

She told police she smacked him in the face, and police say video surveillance confirms her story, for the charge of misdemeanor indecent assault,

Brock’s preliminary hearing is set for February 26.