Local students will be able to show off their artwork this year at SAMA

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Talented young artists will have a chance to display their best work at the annual “Artists of the 21st Century” event at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art (SAMA).

The 24th annual student art exhibition in Loretto will feature work from students at:

Penn Cambria School District

Greater Johnstown School District

Cambria Heights School District

Altoona Aea School District

Central Cambria School District

Diocese of Altoona

Forest Hills School District

Portage Area School District

Each district is permitted to submit up to 25 individual projects and two group projects, and the artwork will be displayed from Jan. 28 to April 3.

A reception event will be held from noon to 4 p.m. on Feb. 12 at SAMA Loretto to celebrate the exhibition. The museum recommends a $1 donation per person to attend the event, and registration is encouraged online by clicking here or via contacting the museum. Refreshments and light snacks will be available.

Additionally, there will be sister exhibitions of the Artists of the 21st Century event. The exhibition at SAMA Ligonier is from Feb. 11 until April 14, and SAMA Bedford will display artwork from Feb. 25 until May 15.

For more information on the Artists of the 21st Century events, click here to be directed to the SAMA website event page.

SAMA is a community art museum founded in 1976, according to their website. It operates the nation’s longest-running museum satellite system with five museum facilities located in Altoona, Bedford, Johnstown, Ligonier and Loretto.