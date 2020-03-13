Local students test knowledge at scholastic quiz

(WTAJ) — Today, students got to test their knowledge in a variety of subjects at the junior varsity scholastic quiz.

Four teams competed at the final competition at Appalachia Intermediate Unit 8 this morning.

This year’s competition began with 15 teams from Blair and Bedford counties.

The competitors range from 6th to 9th grade they’ve been preparing for this event since day one.

“And they’ll do practice rounds after school or test trails with other kids in the school, and just kind of see who is the best of the best, or sometimes, who has the most interest in doing something like this,” said Sarah Cox: Project Specialist.

While there’s no state competition for junior varsity students who move up to varsity will be able to compete on a state level.