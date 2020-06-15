Local students receive $27,000 in scholarships

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Rotary Club of Altoona is giving 18 graduating high school students in Blair County a total of $27,000 in scholarships.

Scholarship money comes from the donations of Rotary Club members and associated businesses.

This year, the club was able to give each recipient $1,500. This is up from $1,000 given in past years.

Altoona Area High School recipients include Hailey Alwine, Andrew Eisel, Margeret Fox, Isaiah Freet, Micah Hamilton, Camryn Hoff, Daniel Kennedy, Jazzmine McCauley, Allison Myers, Morgan Myers, Makayla Ruggery, and Jonah Zolnak.

Bishop Guilfoyle High School recipients include Abigail Anderson, Olivia Butler, Julia Cacciotti, and Emily Kasun.

Greater Altoona Career and Technology recipients include Morgan Myers and Kayden Tremmel.

In the last 21 years, over $419,000 has been donated by club members, assisting over 419 students.

