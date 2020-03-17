Local students perform in a rooftop musical

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Those traveling down Logan Boulevard got a musical surprise today when they came across two boys playing guitar on a roof.

They were supposed to play in a band concert this Thursday, which was postponed due to the school closures.

That didn’t stop them from enjoying the extra time they have.

“I didn’t believe it at first, because my friend texted it to me. Then I got on the school website, and it said about it. Andi was I’m in the same boat he was, I texted him and was like ‘are we going to have to make this up?’ and I found we didn’t have to. So it’s just going to feel like a long spring break,” said Brenden Grimminger: Student.

Schools across Pa are expected to remain closed until at least the end of the month.