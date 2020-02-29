Local students are dancing to raise money for a good cause

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — More than 600 high school students in Huntingdon County are dancing to raise money for area families in need.

The 6th Annual Champ Dance Marathon kicked off at noon today at the Huntingdon County High School.

Students from four districts, New Day Charter School and the Career and Technology Center, are trying to raise $75,000.

Champ stands for “Creating Hope and Making Progress,” which is something cofounder Jeremy Crouse says the students that run the event take with them.

“A lot of our champ captains go on to start their own non-profits. Go on to help with THON at Penn State. To me, it’s like showing that they can make a huge difference in the world, and we really appreciate what the kids do in the community,” said Jeremy Crouse: Cofounder, Champs Marathon.

To date, the Champ marathon has raised $200,000 and has helped 50 area families.

The dance wraps up tonight at 10 p.m.