STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — This morning West Park Avenue in State College shutdown because of pipe construction.

All traffic will be closed off between North Atherton and North Allen Streets.

The area will be closed off to commercial traffic between North Allen Street and Shortlidge Road.

West Park Avenue is expected to open again on Friday, March 13, at 7 p.m.

Drivers are urged to look for alternate routes during construction times.