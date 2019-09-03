State College resident to deploy with Red Cross to help with Dorian efforts

Pa. (WTAJ) — Thirty-four volunteers from across the 50-County footprint of the American Red Cross Greater Pennsylvania Region have deployed to support Red Cross relief efforts in advance of Hurricane Dorian. In the coming days, depending on the storm track and severity, the Red Cross anticipates deploying more responders.

“These volunteers will serve in varying roles dependent upon their Red Cross training – including logistics, family reunification, health services, sheltering, and feeding,” the Red Cross stated.

The volunteers will join 1,600 Red Cross relief workers who have deployed pre-landfall along with 99 tractor-trailer truckloads of emergency supplies, tens of thousands of ready-to-eat meals, and 110 emergency response vehicles to support the response effort. Trailers full of shelter supplies including cots and blankets—enough to support more than 60,000 people—have also been mobilized.

“The Greater Pennsylvania Region has sent thirty-four volunteers to areas that will potentially be affected by Hurricane Dorian. That number will continue to grow as we deploy additional teams as response needs dictate. We’re thankful for the dedication of volunteers who are willing to help those in times of disaster,” said Lisa Landis, Regional Manager of Marketing and Communications.

Among those volunteers who are being deployed, Hope Roaten from State College is going to be headed to Georgia to help.

Other Pennsylvania volunteers include

Volunteer Hometown To Role

Donald Wilson Beaver Falls Florida Reunification

Charlene Crawford Beaver Falls Florida Shelter

Robert Gurkweitz Cranberry Twp Florida Shelter

Albert Irwin Farrell Florida Feeding

Bonnie Erwin Beaver Falls Florida Nurse

Paula Bauerle Oakmont Florida Shelter

Charles Williamson Washington Florida Shelter

Paul LeVan Lebanon Florida Shelter

Hope Roaten State College Georgia Gov Relation

Howie Biichle Williamsport Georgia Gov Relation

Walt Jennings Pittsburgh S. Carolina Gov Relation