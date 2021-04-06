Local sports: BG, P-O get wins in baseball, Altoona drops straight sets in volleyball

(WTAJ) — Busy night in local sports!

HS Baseball: Bishop Guilfoyle 10 Richland 7

The back and forth battle saw Richland taking a 5-2 lead in the top of the third inning. Bishop Guilfoyle scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth with the help of a long two-run single by Dylan McNelly.

HS Baseball: Philipsburg-Osceola 6 Tyrone 2

The Mountaineers exploded for 5 runs in the top of the sixth inning. TJ Wildman got the party started with a three-run triple with the bases loaded.

Boy’s Volleyball: Central Dauphin 3 Altoona 0

The Mt. Lions would begin the third set on a 5-1 run. However, Altoona drops this match in straight sets (14-25, 13-25, 13-25).