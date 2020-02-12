Local softball field vandalized

TYRONE, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Tyrone School District is urging anyone with information to come forward after their varsity softball fields were vandalized.

The damage spans the entire field with deep ruts in the outfield grass.

From the size of the tracks, the school believes the person was driving a small car.

It was first noticed yesterday afternoon, but WTAJ has learned learned that it likely happened sometime this past Friday or Saturday.

With softball starting, the school says the field must be repaired by the first day of practice, March 2.