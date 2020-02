ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair County Sheriff’s Office holds a warrant for the arrest of Jessica Markovich.

Markovich is reportedly living in the city of Altoona.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Blair County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Tip Line at 814-330-1466 via text or call.

All information will remain anonymous.

The Sheriff’s office asks you not to apprehend this person yourself.