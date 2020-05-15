Local sheriff expresses importance of honoring fallen officers

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Today is National Police Officer Memorial Day, a time for fellow officers and community members to honor those that gave their life in the line of duty.

Usually, ceremonies are held at sites across the state, but COVID-19 is playing a major role in how departments and residents are remembering the fallen.

Some are even opting to hold ceremonies later this year.

Blair County Sheriff James Ott says that no matter the conditions, it’s still important to remember those who died while serving others.

“It means a lot to make sure that we recognize and honor those who have went before us and allow the rest of us that are still able to be here continue to work and do our job and protect our communities which is the oath that we took,” Sheriff Ott said.

“And we want to make sure that while we are doing that we don’t want to forget those who sacrificed, the families really, we want to make sure we recognize the families and let them know that we’re here to support them.”

Nationally, 146 died in the line of duty in 2019.

To date, 77 officers have died since the start of this year.