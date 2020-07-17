Local Screen Printing Shop Offering Face Masks with YOUR Face

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local screen printing shop is creating a unique style of face masks — of your very own face. Collegiate Pride Inc. recently decided to launch a customized ‘happy face mask.’ The idea is the brain child of Lori Moyer she got the idea from a neighbor who saw a news story about a place overseas doing the same thing. Lori knew about the capabilities of the screen printing shop, and put her ideas to the test.

Typically around this time of the year, Collegiate Pride is busy making thousands of shirts for camps, and summer activities, but with the pandemic, a lot of that work has been put on hold. These quirky face masks are ensuring that the 20 full time employees don’t have to worry about losing their jobs or benefits. Marketing Director, Danielle Stemple says, “when you buy these, you’re supporting a local company with products made by local people.” The business makes t-shirts for Penn State, and THON, so they’re able to accommodate large orders. The store is happy to be able to create a product that is so high in demand right now and Danielle says, “these things aren’t going away anytime soon.”

Using a ‘direct to garment’ printer, the masks are instantly created using a digitized version of a quality photo. The printer uses water based ink and goes over the mask creating the image in about 10 seconds. Chris McKee is the Production Manager at Collegiate Pride, he says, “the better the image, the better the end result.”

All you have to do is take a clear photo of yourself in natural light, choose your style, realistic or cartoon, choose your size youth, small or large. The cartoon versions are slightly larger to create a more exaggerated look.

Marketing Director, Danielle Stemple says this is a great way to make people smile in a dark time. She says the reactions she gets in public are the best part. She says many people do a double take, and then flock around her to take pictures and ask where the mask is from.

To order your own mask from Collegiate Pride/Lion’s Pride in State College you can click here.