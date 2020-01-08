Local schools receive grants to enhance learning opportunities

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Representative Jim Gregory (R) and Senator Judy Ward (R) have awarded Hollidaysburg and Spring Cove School Districts with a $25,000 grant.

These grants are part of the Teacher in the Workplace grant program to improve classroom instruction by connecting educators with local employers to better educate young people about the skills necessary to succeed in the workforce.

This program funds numerous projects to support better learning opportunities for students, including work-based internships, expanded access to career readiness activities for students, teachers’ certificates that support work-based learning opportunities and projects to help build local capacity to provide career readiness experiences.

“It is critical for schools to give students the tools they need to thrive in the workforce, but the nature of today’s economy means that the needs of employers are constantly evolving. I am grateful that these grants will help local school districts provide valuable new educational programs and opportunities for the next generation of leaders in business and industry.” Senator Judy Ward (R-30)

“I’m very happy that the business community is being heard by our education policymakers to understand the importance of real work connections to teach students job skills that are needed in our communities,” Representative Jim Gregory (R-80)

For more information about the program, you can visit www.education.pa.gov.