BELLWOOD, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An area school district wants staff to know what live ammunition would sound like if there ever were a shooting.

This teacher in-service training tomorrow will feature blanks being fired by qualified instructors around the Bellwood-Antis High School and Elementary School.

It will happen between 9 a.m. and noon.

The superintendent wanted to give residents a heads up, so no one was alarmed.