BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Bellefonte Area School District Superintendent Michelle Saylor will be retiring this summer.

According to WTAJ’s partners at the Centre Daily Times, the Board of Directors unanimously approved her retirement, which will be effective July 1.

Saylor has been with the district since 2012.

Her term as superintendent began in 2016 after she replaced Cheryl Potteniger.