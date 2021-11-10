Local school district responds after Pa. court voids public school mask mandate

FILE – In this May 18, 2021 file photo, fifth graders wearing face masks are seated at proper social distancing during a music class at the Milton Elementary School in Rye, N.Y. As the nation closes out a school year marred by the pandemic, some states are now starting to release new standardized test scores that offer an early glimpse at just how far students have fallen behind — with some states reporting that the turbulent year has reversed years of progress across every academic subject. New York, Georgia and some other states pushed to cancel testing for a second year so schools could focus on classroom learning. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A local school district says that masks will remain optional after the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court voided an order by Pennsylvania’s acting health secretary requiring masks in public school.

The Cameron County School District said in a statement that until further notice, masking is still optional for all students and staff on district property. Masking will still be required on district transportation.

“As always, the health and safety of our students and staff is a top priority.” Superintendent of Cameron County school district Dr. Keith Wolfe said. “We will continue to monitor and respond to changes in guidance, requirements and mandates issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Education, Pennsylvania Department of Health and Center for Disease Control.”

The school district said that in accordance with its Health and Safety Plan, mandatory masking could return if there is an increase in positive COVID cases or in-person contact resulting in quarantine.

This comes after the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court voided acting Health Secretary Alison Beam’s mask mandate for public schools because it did not comply with state laws.