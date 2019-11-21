Local school district received threatening messages, suspect in custody

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — According to a statement from Superintendent Dr. Robert J. Gildea, Hollidaysburg Area School District alerted parents and guardians about the concerning phone messages left for all five schools in the Hollidaysburg Area School District Thursday.

Allegheny Township and Hollidaysburg Borough Police are investigating.

The messages were said to be concerning enough to the police that they will seek charges against the person, who has been identified and is in custody.

They tell parents that no threat exists at this time and evening events will continue as scheduled today, November 21, 2019.

Officials have not released any information about the suspect, including name or if it was a student or not.

Here’s the full statement:

The Pennsylvania State Police, in conjunction with Allegheny Township and Hollidaysburg Borough Police Departments, is currently investigating phone messages left for all five schools in the Hollidaysburg Area School District. The messages were concerning enough to the police to seek charges against the subject who has been identified and is in police custody. No threat exists at this time, and evening events will continue as scheduled. Further information will be released as directed by the police.

Stick with WTAJ for updates and more information.