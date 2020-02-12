Local school district hosts Jump Rope for heart

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — For the 21st year, State College Area School District elementary students will be showing that jumping rope is a heart-healthy exercise at Jump Rope for Heart.

The district-wide event led by the SCASD physical education department will be held on Sunday, February 16, at 1 p.m. in the new State High competition gym.

Hundreds of students will be hopping skipping and jumping in an effort to raise money for the American Heart Association.

Since its inception, the students have garnered over $700,000, while $62,671 was raised last year.

For more information, you can reach out to Traci Edelman at tle12@scasd.org.