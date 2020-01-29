Local school board member resigns

BELLWOOD, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bellwood-Antis School District has confirmed Jason Lynn, 33, resigned from his position on the school’s board of directors yesterday afternoon.

Lynn was arrested earlier this month on multiple charges stemming from a traffic stop.

Police allegedly found drugs and an illegal gun in the back of his car that was being driven by a woman at the time.

Officers pulled Lynn over the next night with a warrant for his arrest.

They also found additional drugs, along with a stolen handgun and four unregistered long guns in his Bellwood home.

Lynn waived his preliminary hearing and will be heading to court.

He was elected to the school board in 2017.