Local school board member faces DUI charges

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Centre County man, new to the Bald Eagle Area School Board is facing DUI charges

State Police report they found Gary Heverly, 49, from Bellefonte asleep in his car with a can of beer in the cup holder and two-open 12-packs in the back seat just two days after he was elected to the board

Police say Heverly smelled of alcohol and admitted to drinking earlier in the evening.

His blood alcohol concentration was measured at 0.19 percent more than double the legal limit.

The district has not acted on these charges as the case is still pending.

Haverly’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 12.