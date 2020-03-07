Local road under construction

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Route 22 will see single lane traffic throughout the construction of the Canoe Creek Improvement Project.

Nearly one mile of road will be condensed to one lane near canoe creek state park.

Work will focus on realigning a four-way intersection between Routes 22 and 1011.

The left lane approaching the intersection will also be widened to give drivers more turning space.

Drivers are asked to give themselves extra time if they pass through Route 22.

Work is expected to be completed sometime next month.