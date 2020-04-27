Local retailer selling limited edition shirts to benefit PSU student emergency fund

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Local Penn State alumni-owned State College retailer, The Family Clothesline & pennstateclothes.com, has launched a limited edition Penn State t-shirt with sales benefitting the Penn State Student Care & Advocacy Emergency Fund.

The Family Clothesline is offering the shirts in Adult and Youth sizes. $5 from each t-shirt sale will go to the fund.

“As all of our lives are uprooted from our normal routines and we are constantly making adjustments to the new world, our Penn State community is feeling scared, nervous, frustrated, and looking for ways to help each other get through the COVID-19 crisis. Creating hope and supporting each other is more important now than ever before. We wanted to do our part and create a shirt that would inspire and do something positive for the Penn State students that have been affected by this situation. “ – Caroline Gummo, Chief Operating Officer at The Family Clothesline

For more information on the fund, please visit: https://studentaffairs.psu.edu/studentcare

To promote social distancing, these shirt are available online by clicking here.