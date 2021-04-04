Local restaurant wants more restrictions lifted

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — One local business is happy about Covid-19 restriction changes.

The owner of US Hotel Tavern in Hollidaysburg Don Delozier said allowing more convenient and accessible bar service is a plus but is hoping for a bigger increase in indoor event capacity.

With having to cancel many events in 2020 he’s planning to advantage of his outside dining options as the weather looks up, but he said there is still a lot of work to be done in the restaurant business.

“it’s going to take a long time before the business is back to where it needs to be pre covid, so there is a lot of things that restaurants have to do to refocus and just come up with new ideas and try to get back in the game better,” Delozier said.

With more restrictions lifted, US Hotel said you can expect them to be holding more events and extended hours.

Their barstools will be back out on Tuesday.