Local restaurant returns act of kindness

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — After a couple donated their stimulus check to the waitstaff and employees of Robin Hood Brewing Company earlier this month, the restaurant is returning the act of kindness and thanking two families who were frequently supporting Robin Hood during their COVID-19 related closure.

The restaurant is giving each of the families free pizza once a month for an entire year.

“When they took the picture I was there picking up a take-out order and the manager said ‘Sam, can I talk to you for a second?’, and I said, ‘Sure,’ says Sam McGinley, a recipient of the free pizza. “That’s when he gave me the little card with the free pizzas on it. I was totally shocked.”

McGinley said there’s no doubt he’ll use the coupons while continuing to support Robin Hood and other local restaurants.