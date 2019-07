ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Logan Township Police investigated a theft at the Perkins Restaurant in Altoona from May 9, 2019.

It was reported that a manager, Tina McCloskey, 51, failed to take bank deposits she was in charge of to the bank.

The deposits totaled $1652.92.

McCloskey is currently facing accusations of theft by failure to make a required deposit of funds and with receiving stolen property.