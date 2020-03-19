Local restaurant hands out food

TYRONE, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Our community continues to provide.

Lunches are still being handed out for those who may need them throughout the week.

The Bullpen is one place that is joining that cause.

Volunteers met in the parking lot to hand out food provided by the bullpen and other surrounding businesses.

One volunteer is thrilled to see the community come together for a great cause.

“We have a ton of people reaching out that want to do stuff; we have people willing to make deliveries for the kids that can’t come out — that don’t have vehicles. It’s just humbling to be a part of a small town, a small business community that wants to do something together,” said Terry Tate: Volunteer-The Bullpen.

Those in line were asked to keep six feet apart from each other.

Markings were made on the sidewalk to show the distance.