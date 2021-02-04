Local resort features special packages for romantic getaway

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — While many things have been canceled due to the pandemic, love is not one of them. And love and romance is in the air at the Omni Bedford Springs Resort. The hotel is highlighting many options that are catered to making your significant other feel special.

If guests prefer to keep things more private during your stay, the resort is featuring special room-service options for two! The Crystal Room, known for it’s white table cloths, shining chandeliers and historic photos will feature a special four course meal. Our Morgan Koziar visited the resort to find out what’s on the menu. One of the options for an appetizer is the Lobster Wellington. “The dish features a mushroom garnish that is basted in brandy, vanilla, shallots, garlic and butter. The flavors blend well with the lobster, puff pastry and spinach,” says Morgan as she takes a bite. To end things, Executive Chef, David Noto creates a special Chocolate Covered Strawberry Martini which features strawberry puree, heavy cream, Godiva Chocolate Liquer and Vanilla vodka. You can’t forget the chocolate covered strawberry as a garnish!