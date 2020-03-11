Local residents show concern at school board meeting

PHILIPSBURG, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — – Dozens of people showed up to the Phillipsburg- Osceola area school district board meeting on Tuesday night.

They want to know what superintendent Gregg Paladina and other members of the board want to bump fifth-graders to elementary school so suddenly, and why this is the first meeting discussing it.

Both teachers and parents have expressed that they did not want the change to happen, and when they asked questions, they got nothing.

Parents, Veronica and Tiffany, say their main concern is having too many students in one classroom.

“It’s going to be 25 26 kids, especially nowadays. They want your child to succeed; I want my child to succeed. How do you plan on doing that when there are 26 kids,” said Veronica Walker: Mother.

“Why are we being treated like outsiders all of a sudden. Why are the parents and the public not being informed of these meetings these decisions this proposal, why is nobody being informed,” said Tiffany Robinson: Mother.

The two moms also tell us they know for sure that plenty of teachers opted to attend the meeting in fear of what might happen to their jobs.

The board will make the final decision at the March 24 voting meeting.

This will be the only chance the public gets to address their concerns and ask questions.