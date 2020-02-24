Local residents hold round table discussing “Restore Pa”

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A roundtable was held today to discuss Governor Tom Wolf’s “Restore Pennsylvania” initiative.

The initiative was proposed in 2018 with the intent for the state to spend money on the state’s infrastructure issues.

Community leaders in Bedford County joined representatives from the Wolf Administration to talk about prime issues like broadband internet access and flood mitigation.

The administration is stressing residents to get involved because of its impact on Bedford County and rural communities across the state.

“We want to make sure that our communities are strong, that our businesses have an opportunity to grow, that our children are receiving the education that they need, this is the primary focus on why we are out on the road today, to support Pennsylvania and our citizens,” said Sheri Collins: Senior Director of Corporate Relations.

Wolf proposes that “Restore Pa” will invest $4.5 billion over the next four years on projects throughout the state.

He continues to urge lawmakers to bring it to a vote.