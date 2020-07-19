Local residents gather for “Bash for Cash,” remote control car competition

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local group revved up their engines today but they didn’t go far.

A small crowd gathered in Altoona this evening to take part in a remote control competition.

About a dozen owners of remote control cars and trucks battled it out at Shaffer’s Hobby Shop.

It was the second annual “Bash for Cash,” – a friendly competition for anyone who wanted to join in on some remote control fun.

The winning prize of two-hundred dollars will go to the winner of the day’s events.

“There’s some competitiveness but its pretty easy going. were all here to have fun. some can get serious, but at the end of the day its a fun competition whether you get laughs or excitement out of it. its meant to be fun for everybody,” said Nate Claar, Organizer of the event.

Organizers say they still had a better turn out than last year despite the pandemic, and they hope more community members get involved next year.