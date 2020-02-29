Local resident submitting proposal plan to revitalize Johnstown State Theater

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local resident and his team are submitting a proposal plan to take on ownership and revitalization of the Johnstown State Theater.

For years the state theater has sat empty, but last year a pilot program to show movies in the theater went well.

Now the city and Conemaugh Health System, who owns the building, are looking for new ownership to revitalize the theater.

Eric Reighard wants that opportunity. He owns the Johnstown State Theater LLC and is the founder of the non-profit, Johnstown State Theater Foundation.

“When these types of theaters are revitalized in the right way, it can really help revitalize and continue to revitalize a downtown area,” says Reighard.

If selected, he and his team would have big plans for the nearly 50,000 square foot space.

“We’re redeveloping the basement area that’s going to be a speakeasy, jazz club and cigar bar. It’ll actually be served as a cine bistro so people can actually be served really great meals right from their seats while they’re enjoying a show.”

The current balcony holds around 400 people and he says that would be expanded with seating down below, but they’d also add additional rooms for screening.

“In the long-term, if we are blessed with an opportunity to redevelop this, our hope is that in six months to a one-year time frame of whenever we’re able to break ground and begin demolition that we can get people back into the seats here.”

Reighard says they’d have to separate the plumbing, electrical and HVAC systems from the rest of the hospital and a decision from the city and hospital should be made sometime in June.