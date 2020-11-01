Local Republicans host third annual “Red Rally”

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — With the election only two days away, local Republicans met yesterday morning to gear up for the main event.

Members of the GOP in Blair County held their third annual Red Rally at the Lakemont Casino.

Candidates from state offices such as Attorney General and Treasurers were among those who gave their pitches for votes.

Speakers urged voters to go to the polls, despite concerns about exposure during the pandemic.

“We’re all buying groceries we all know how to go to the grocery store put on a mask socially distance. We can clearly go to the pool. You go they, check you out, you put your vote there, and it goes right into the tabulation,” said Heather Heidelbaugh, the Republican Candidate for State Attorney General.

Heather Heidelbaugh is running for State Attorney General against the incumbent Democrat Josh Shapiro.

She said if people don’t vote, their lives may change dramatically.