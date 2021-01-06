Local Republican committee members attended D.C. rally

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A group of individuals from Cambria County attended Wednesday’s “Save America March” that later devolved into chaos at the U.S. Capitol building.

Cambria County Republican Committee members took a bus trip to Washington D.C. to hear President Trump speak during the rally.

Photo Credit: Roger Kerekes

Photo Credit: Roger Kerekes

Photo Credit: Roger Kerekes

Photo Credit: Roger Kerekes

Member Roger Kerekes provided WTAJ with these images from the event. Stick with WTAJ as this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

The following statement was issued by Jackie Kulback, Chairwoman of the Cambria County Republican Party: “Earlier today, the Cambria County Republican Party participated in a peaceful protest to express our concerns surrounding the November 3rd Presidential Election. As events at the Capitol began to turn violent our group was called back to our bus and left immediately. The recent Presidential election has been tense and unsettling for all but is no excuse for violence.

“The events today at the Capitol are unacceptable. As a nation, we are better than this. Our intent was to peacefully protest our position on election fraud, no one anticipated this. Our thoughts and prayers are for peace.”