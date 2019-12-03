Local representative pushing for ExxonMobil facility in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local representative is pushing to get an ExxonMobile facility in Cambria County.

ExxonMobil announced that they wanted to add a petrochemical plant into western Pennsylvania but Pittsburgh Mayor, Bill Peduto showed opposition because of his investments into greener energy jobs rather than fracking and plastics jobs.

Representative Frank Burns sees the potential business move in a different way.

“Anytime we have a chance to talk to a company the size of Exxon about bringing investment and thousands of jobs to our region then as an elected official, our job is to do that.”

Burns reached out to executives highlighting the Keystone Opportunity Zone.

“It would provide 375 acres that could be used for underdeveloped properties.”

The area offers substantial state and local tax incentives to induce job creation and Burns says as long as they’d follow all regulations and permitting, they’d be welcomed in the county.

He’s been pushing for the addition of Amazon and Sherwin-Williams to Cambria County but hasn’t received a reaction so far.

His next step is getting ExxonMobil to actually tour the area.

“I want to get them to physically come and tour Cambria County and tour the sites we have. Maybe we’re not ideal for a petrochemical plant but maybe they have another opportunity.”