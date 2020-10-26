Local realtors spend day cleaning up Berkley Hills Cemetery

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local team of realtors spent the day in Johnstown restoring a 154-year-old cemetery.

Through some grant money, members of the Cambria Somerset Association of Realtors cleaned off gravestones and added a flag pole. The group is also waiting on two new stones that will honor veterans to be completed.

Jim Moskal has been volunteering at the cemetery and says the help from his group is appreciated.

“It was overgrown several years ago so he’s (Moskal) been working on it the past few years and brought it to our attention. We’re here helping to bring back the veteran’s tombstones back to be able to visually see the wording on them. Some of them are pretty black but they are coming back,” says Quenna Smith, President of the Cambria Somerset Association of Realtors.

“I mean I couldn’t do all this work in you know 2-3 years. We’re going to hit a lot of stones that just haven’t been taken care of ever. They come back clean and just makes a big difference,” says realtor and volunteer Jim Moskal.

Moskal says he could always use more help in maintaining the cemetery and you can find out more on its Facebook page by clicking here.