Local reaction to Senator Toomey’s comments

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Blair County democratic and republican party leaders give their reaction to Senator Toomey’s comments.

The Republican chairman disagrees with the senator of his own party, while the chair of the democratic party sees some value in Senator Toomey’s position.

“I don’t agree with his position regarding resignation I don’t see the practicality of doing that it would be symbolic at best and maybe that was his intent,” chairman, Blair County Republican Committee, Jim Foreman said.

“I think that it is very clear he is unfit to lead our country even for the next two weeks so I think he should resign, but on the other hand, I think he should be held accountable for what happened,” chairperson, Blair County Democratic Committee, Gillian Kratzer said.

With only a fraction of protesters breaching the capitol, chairman Foreman does not think president trump using his first amendment right to free speech was inciting criminal activity of any kind.

“He argued as he has over the last 9 weeks veraciously for election and election fraud and he’s entitled to that just like every protester is entitled to their opinion to peacefully protest,” Foreman said.

Kratzer said she thinks president trump should be held accountable for what happened.

“I think that the impeachment is important because he resigns and then maybe he decides to run again and I just think that as a nation we can not put that risk ahead of us so I think that its incredibly important that not only does he leave office, but he does not return,” Kratzer said.

Foreman said impeachment should not be used as a political strategy.

“Just to prevent or blocking them from running again is an inappropriate reason to take action impeachment or otherwise,” Foreman said.

Foreman said impeachment is not practical in the short amount of days President Trump has in office, while Kratzer thinks steps can be taken to make it happen.