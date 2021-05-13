Local reaction to CDC mask update

ALTOONA, Pa – (WTAJ) With new guidlines coming from the CDC many say now that they’re fully vaccinated they will stop wearing facemasks. While others say despite being vaccinated they will continue to mask up.

Destiny Boone said, “And i would think that’s a pretty good idea, because what’s the point of getting vaccinated if you still have to wear a mask.”

The announcement comes shortly after many states across the country have began relaxing mandates and guidelines as it relates to Covid-19.

Alexis Despot said, “I’m just glad we’re moving forward with the whole process.”

And even though several people we spoke with have not received their vaccine yet, they say, even so, they will continue wearing their masks.

Amy Savino said, “I wear my mask to protect others in the community not so much to protect myself because I protected myself by getting vaccinated.”

We also spoke with one woman who’s on the fence and hasn’t decided yet if she’ll actually get the vaccine or not.

Kendel Crotsley said, “There’s not enough research going into it it’s still in the trial phase and I just wanna see what it does to people before I make that decision.”

The big question now, can this recommendation be regulated, if so how?