Local reaction after President Biden calls on Congress to reform gun laws

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — President Biden is calling on Congress to reform and strengthen current gun laws.

His proposal Sunday included banning assault weapons on high-capacity magazines, ending legal immunity for gun manufacturers, and requiring background checks on all gun sales.

Gun shop owners in the area think these changes won’t fix anything, while others said it’s been a long time coming.

Owner of Allegheny Trade Co, Ken Westover, disagrees with the new reform measures president Joe Biden is asking for and said most of the people who are the problem are not getting their guns legally.

“It’s ridiculous anytime they put new laws on the law biding people it does nothing for the criminals there going to get there guns there going to get whatever they want however they want they are going to steal it just whatever it takes to get it,” Westover said.

Chairperson for the Blair County Democratic Committee, Gillian Kratzer said reform is needed.

“It is a long passed time that we stop pretending that guns are just another weapon and do something about this,” Kratzer said.

But she said that doesn’t mean hindering all gun owner’s rights.

“I think it’s totally possible to do that and still respect the sporting culture we have in Pennsylvania and a lot of other places across the United States,” Kratzer said.

The topic has been widely controversial for years.

“It’s the person standing behind the gun, not the gun itself,” Westover said.

Kratzer said while that’s true, the type of gun a person can legally buy could make a difference.

“there’s a lot of difference between the damage you can do with a gun whether it is a revolver or a different kind of handgun,” Kratzer said.

While the two may not see eye to eye on all the proposals, they do agree on one thing, stricter background checks.

“In the background system, there are changes that could be made in the way the laws are followed, the way criminals are treated, they are too lenient on them,” Westover said.

Westover also said any legislation that limits production will also lead to thousands of jobs being lost in the industry.