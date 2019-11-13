Local rail car company to create more than 100 jobs

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ)– A rail car company in Clearfield County is creating new jobs and in need of experienced workers.

When Rescar in DuBois was bought by Eagle Railcar Services earlier this year, plans were set into motion to add around 120 jobs over the next two years.

The plant wants to fill positions in every department.

As many are getting laid off in the industry, plant manager Ryan Schaffer said workers with those skills can be used to fill their openings.

“These are very tough skill sets to learn and maintain and become efficient at,” Schaffer said.

Currently the plant has 80 employees.

By the end of 2020 they hope to have 150 employees, and more than 200 employees by the end of 2021.

Schaffer said he’s excited to see how the creation of new jobs will also benefit DuBois.

“The expansion that Eagle wants to do here is really nice because it does provide a lot of people that I know with the opportunity to better themselves and the lives that they’re providing to their families,” Schaffer said.

For those who don’t have experience, they do offer some training.

They are searching for hard workers who want a challenge.

The job openings are posted online and on Indeed, or you can stop in at their location in DuBois at 450 Osborn Ave.

They’re even offering on-the-spot interviews for anyone interested, as long as a supervisor is available.