Local racing event attracts racers and donations

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ)– An autocross racing event in Clearfield County brings in racers from across the country and it’s for a good cause.

100 of the best autocross racers from 23 states are competing in UMI Performance’s King of the Mountain event.

Qualification rounds began Friday.

The event continues Saturday and the community is welcome to watch.

“We want the spectators here, we want them to see what it’s about, the more they get involved in the sport, the more it helps the sport and our business in general,” UMI President Ryan Kirkwood said.

The 32 racers with the top times from the qualifications will move on to the shootout Saturday night and compete for a $10,000 prize.

For many of the racers, it’s not about the money.

“I don’t come to these events to win, that’s not me, there’s several guys here that are a lot faster than I am, my goal is by the end of the night, if I’ve had fun, then it’s worth the trip,” racer Brent Pursifull said.

That’s what gets them back to UMI Motorsports Park race after race.

“The people here are spectacular, the track is spectacular, and if they tell me they’re having another race next week, i’ll come back again,” racer Kenny Edwards said.

The event also benefits three local charities.

Race announcer Chad Reynolds set up a swear bucket to keep the track family-friendly and raise a little money.

“If you have an impure thought, you swear, you’re angry at somebody, whatever, or if you just want a good excuse to yell at me, then come on down, put money in the swear bucket,” Reynolds said.

The money collected in the bucket will go to the ALS Association Western Pa. Chapter.

A bake sale set up at the track benefits the Emily Whitehead Foundation.

The foundation is located out of Philipsburg and raises money for childhood cancer research.

Even some racers have a special reason for taking part.

Jeremy McCauley from Altoona will drive on behalf of Brad Long.

“He won the charity auction event and he donated the ticket to me to ask me to drive for his daughter who has spina bifida,” McCauley said.

Racing resumes Saturday at 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

At 5 p.m. gates will open for the shootout. Racing is expected to start around 7:30 p.m.

Admission to the shootout is $5 at the door.