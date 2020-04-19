Local rabbi uses basement to lead virtual service

ALTOONA, Pa, (WTAJ) — A local rabbi is adapting to the changing times by finding new ways to bring people together for prayer and study.

Audrey Korotkin is the rabbi at Temple Beth Israel of Altoona. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, she has been using her basement to lead virtual services through zoom.

Korotkin told us attendance has increased and even includes people who live in other states like New Jersey, Virginia and Baltimore.

“It’s not the same, but people are really making the effort because people want to be together and they need to be together and they need to feel that they are in a safe space where they can share,” Korotkin said.

The service is held every Friday at 7:30 p.m.