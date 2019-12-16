Local pup recovers after scaring off burglar, getting stabbed

UPDATE: The family of the heroic dog who scared off the burglar shared an update. It appears that the dog was actually stabbed, but the 9-year-old Golden Retriever seems to be doing ok. He’s been sedated from doggie medication, but it sounds like a full recovery is in his future.

EAST FREEDOM, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Freedom Township police are investigating a burglary and animal cruelty incident after a burglar hit the family dog with a blunt object.

The incident occurred on December 11 between 9 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. on the 300 block of Cream Hollow Road in East Freedom.

The suspect forcibly entered the home through the front door and was greeted by the family dog.

Police report they hit the dog on the head with a blunt object before running off. The police also believe the person had an injury from the dog bitting them.