BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The pup that traveled throughout the state on a 200-mile journey for a month is officially up for adoption at the Central PA Humane Society.

Pilgrim is a one-year-old hound mix boy who went on an impressive adventure before being brought into the humane society. He is now up for adoption since no one was able to locate his owner.

The humane society said Pilgrim is a bit timid at first and will need some time to adjust. He is still learning to walk on a leash, and staff will be assessing his likes and dislikes while he is there.

It’s unknown where his journey began, but posts on social media showed he traveled as far as Mercersburg in Fulton County and worked his way up toward Mount Union in Huntingdon County.

Pilgrim’s sightings dated back as far as March 11, though he wasn’t easy to trap and rescue. It wasn’t until April 10 that the founder of WAW Pet Recovery, Kelly Gunsallus, successfully placed a trap out in a yard in Duncansville. Around 6:30 p.m., Pilgrim was rescued.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

To fill out an application form, visit the Central PA Humane Society or head to their website.